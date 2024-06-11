Family learns about victim's death 9 days after fatal hit-and-run in Frankford: 'Just turn yourself in'

A family is mourning the loss of a 44-year-old man who was fatally struck in a hit-and-run in Frankford nearly two weeks ago as police seek to find the vehicle involved.

"Too soon. Too soon," said Erica Finiello as she broke down in tears over the loss of her big brother. "Very hard. It’s very hard because that was the only thing I had left of my father here."

Her brother is 44-year-old Eric Edwards, who was named after their father who died nearly nine years ago.

Eric was tragically killed in a hit-and-run nearly two weeks ago.

"This was all of a sudden. Nobody was planning for this," said Erica.

FOX 29's Shawnette Wilson talked to Erica outside her house in Holmesburg Tuesday alongside the mother of Eric's three-year-old son.

The family didn't know until nine days later that he was dead.

"We called the hospitals and we called the jails. The only thing we didn't call was the morgue," said Erica. However, when they did they found out that Eric's body had been at the morgue since he was hit by the car.

Police say it happened just before midnight May 29th on the 1800 block of East Torresdale Avenue as Eric attempted to cross the street.

"I still was holding on thinking my brother was going to walk through that door but nope," said Erica.

Police released a surveillance picture of the car they say hit Eric and another image of what the 2016 to 2020 silver or white Mitsubishi Outlander would look like except it now has damage to the undercarriage and left front wheel well liner.

Police say the driver took off at a high rate of speed.

"We know we all human and accidents happen and anything can happen. But what hurt the most is the person continued to keep going," said Tinaya Burton-Williams, the mother of Eric’s son.

Family members remember Eric as stubborn, funny, and he loved to tell jokes. He was Muslim and nicknamed "cornbread" because he loved bread. He also loved his children.

"He's a person, he's somebody's father, and he has three children," said Tinaya.

"This man mattered something to us. Just turn yourself in," said Erica who also said her brother lived in Allentown but was in Philly when he was hit.

The family say what happened was unexpected, and they need help burying their loved one.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with funeral expenses.

Call the Crash Investigation Division at 215-685-3180 or call/text the PPD's tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477) if you have any information about the suspect or car.