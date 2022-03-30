Emergency crews respond to Camden school after sanitizer found in milk cartons, school district says

article

Emergency teams responded to the Early Childhood Development Center in Camden on Wednesday after sanitizer was discovered in milk cartons, according to the school district.

The facility, which is for preschool and kindergarten students, is located at 1602 Pine Street.

According to tweets released by Camden Schools, it was determined that some of the cartons contained a "non-toxic consumable sanitizer that runs through the vendor machines prior to milk."

"Unfortunately, many cartons were filled with the sanitizer, sealed and then shipped out with the milk," officials announced on Twitter. "We pulled all milk today and NO milk will be served until the investigation is completed."

According to the school district, no students are currently sick, but they were sent to the hospital as a precaution.

___

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter