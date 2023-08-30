Employee critical after he is shot inside North Philadelphia deli, police say

article

A 34-year-old man is fighting for his life after someone shot him inside a store in North Philadelphia.

The shooting happened inside a deli on the 2600 block of West Lehigh Avenue Wednesday night, just after 7:30, officials said.

The man was working behind the counter when someone opened fire, shooting him multiple times across his body, Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Responding officers rushed him to Temple University Hospital where he was placed in critical condition.

Police say an active investigation is underway, though no weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made. Inspector Small said the incident did not appear to be a robbery, but police are investigating possible motives.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.