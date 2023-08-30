Teen shot near Temple University campus; 4 people apprehended by police

A shooting just blocks from the campus of Temple University left a teenager in the hospital, and four people in police custody.

The 17-year-old victim was found by officers who heard gunshots near the 1600 block of North 16th Street around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The teen, who lives close to the scene, was rushed to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. He is said to be in stable condition.

MORE HEADLINES:

Police say four male were apprehended after they were seen fleeing the scene. However, it is unclear if they are responsible for the shooting.

Handguns were recovered from three of the four apprehended males.

A motive is unknown at this time.