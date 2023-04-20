Expand / Collapse search

Employee at Lehigh County Giant to be charged after putting sewing needles in food packaging: PSP

Crime & Public Safety
LOWER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police in Lehigh County are warning shoppers after an employee at a local supermarket was found to be tampering with products. 

According to Pennsylvania State Troopers, troopers were dispatched to the Giant on Hamilton Boulevard in Lower Macungie Township on Wednesday for a report of food tampering. 

Authorities say investigators learned a store employee put sewing needles into grocery store items, which were purchased and returned by customers. 

The impacted products included bagged vegetables and a single Tastykake packaging, officials say. 

Police say the store employee is a juvenile who is set to be charged in connection with the tampering. 

Authorities are recommending shoppers who purchased grocery items from the store between Thursday, April 13 to Wednesday, April 19 check their purchased items for signs of tampering. 