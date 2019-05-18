'Emu-sing' pursuit: Phoenix police rescue emu on the loose

PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- It was an unusual pursuit for Phoenix Police as officers responded to a call about a large bird on the loose early Sunday morning that had escaped from its owner's backyard.

They later tracked down the emu to an area near 65th Street and Cactus. After Phoenix PD posted a picture of the bird on Facebook, they were able to find the owner.

A Scottsdale police officer held onto the emu until Phoenix police officers could escort it home.