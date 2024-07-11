Escaped bull caught running down Pennsylvania highway, stopping by local shops

First a pig in Philadelphia, now a bull in York County - roadways in Pennsylvania are getting wild!

Drivers caught quite the sight Wednesday when an escaped Texas Longhorn made its way down I-83 in Fairview Township.

Police say the bull "ran amok" after escaping from a trailer.

Following its highway run, the bull made curious appearances at a local plumbing, HVAC and electrical office.

It was eventually wrangled later in the day.