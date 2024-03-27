Expand / Collapse search

ESPN eyeing Jason Kelce for 'Monday Night Football' to join team: report

Updated  March 27, 2024 11:54am EDT
Philadelphia Eagles
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce speaks during a press conference at the Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass in Phoenix, Arizona. Picture date: Wednesday February 8, 2023. Super Bowl LVII will take place Sunday Feb. 12, 2023 between the Kansas Ci

PHILADELPHIA - The next step in Jason Kelce's post-playing career may soon be known.

The newly retired Eagles' center is being eyed by ESPN to join their Monday Night Football coverage, according to a report from The Athletic

Kelce, 36, announced his retirement in March during an emotional press conference at the Eagles' NovaCare Complex in South Philadelphia.

Since then, Kelce, who played the second-most games in Eagles history, has remained quiet about what he will do next. 

ESPN's Monday Night Football was hosted last football season by longtime ESPN anchor Scott Van Pelt alongside Robert Griffin III. 

The Athletic's Andrew Marchand reports Griffin's spot could be in jeopardy as the network is "aggressively pursuing" the former Eagles center.

ESPN isn't alone in their quest to lure Kelce, who has reportedly garnered interest from NBC, CBS and Amazon Prime.