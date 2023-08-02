Explosive device found at Northeast Philadelphia ATM: officials

Some scary moments at a Crescentville strip mall, after an explosive device was found at an ATM in the parking lot.

An ATM technician placed a 911 call to police Wednesday afternoon, right around 2 p.m., after a device was found at an ATM at the strip mall, officials said.

Philadelphia police, the Bomb Squad and ATF all responded to the 5600 block of Rising Sun Avenue. Authorities say the Bomb Squad and ATF got rid of the device.

There were no injuries, either to law enforcement or civilians, because of the incident.

An investigation is underway.