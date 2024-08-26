Extreme heat forces early dismissal for over 60 Philadelphia schools

More than 60 Philadelphia public schools with ‘inadequate cooling’ will close early on Tuesday and Wednesday due to forecasted extreme heat.

The School District of Philadelphia said 63 schools will dismiss its students three hours early. The early dismissal comes a day after the district celebrated its first day of school.

The following schools will hold early dismissal on both Tuesday and Wednesday:

AMY Northwest Anderson, Marian Bache-Martin Blaine, James Bridesburg Annex Building 21 Castor Gardens Catharine, Joseph Comegys, B. Comly Watson Crossan Kennedy Disston, Hamilton Dunbar, Paul Ellwood Emlen, Eleanor Fell, D Newlin Fitzpatrick, A. Fox Chase Franklin, Ben HS Girard, Stephen Harding, Warren Henry, Charles Hill-Freedman Hopkinson, Francis Houston, Henry Howe, Julia Jenks, Abram Jenks, John S Kirkbride, E. Lamberton Lingelbach, Anna Loesche Ludlow, James McCloskey, John McClure, A. McMichael, M. Meredith, William Mitchell, Weir Moore, J. Hampton MYA Nebinger, George Olney Elementary Overbrook Education Center Annex Overbrook ES Parkway West Patterson, John Rhawnhurst Roosevelt, T. Rowen, William Roxborough HS Sayre, William Sharswood, George Sheppard, Issac SLA (BFHS) South Phila. HS Spring Garden Spruance, Gilbert Sullivan, James Tilden, William The U School Wagner, Gen. Louis Waring, Laura Washington, Martha

Inadequate cooling in Philadelphia's public schools in the boiling heat of summer has disrupted learning in the past.

Philadelphia Eagles' quarterback Jalen Hurts recently helped tackle the problem by donating air conditioning to seven schools within the School District of Philadelphia.

Temperatures in Philadelphia are forecasted to touch 90 degrees on Tuesday and climb on Wednesday, with added humidity to make temperatures feel even hotter.

The National Weather service has issued an excessive heat watch from Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening.