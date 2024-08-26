Extreme heat forces early dismissal for over 60 Philadelphia schools
PHILADELPHIA - More than 60 Philadelphia public schools with ‘inadequate cooling’ will close early on Tuesday and Wednesday due to forecasted extreme heat.
The School District of Philadelphia said 63 schools will dismiss its students three hours early. The early dismissal comes a day after the district celebrated its first day of school.
The following schools will hold early dismissal on both Tuesday and Wednesday:
- AMY Northwest
- Anderson, Marian
- Bache-Martin
- Blaine, James
- Bridesburg Annex
- Building 21
- Castor Gardens
- Catharine, Joseph
- Comegys, B.
- Comly Watson
- Crossan Kennedy
- Disston, Hamilton
- Dunbar, Paul
- Ellwood
- Emlen, Eleanor
- Fell, D Newlin
- Fitzpatrick, A.
- Fox Chase
- Franklin, Ben HS
- Girard, Stephen
- Harding, Warren
- Henry, Charles
- Hill-Freedman
- Hopkinson, Francis
- Houston, Henry
- Howe, Julia
- Jenks, Abram
- Jenks, John S
- Kirkbride, E.
- Lamberton
- Lingelbach, Anna
- Loesche
- Ludlow, James
- McCloskey, John
- McClure, A.
- McMichael, M.
- Meredith, William
- Mitchell, Weir
- Moore, J. Hampton
- MYA
- Nebinger, George
- Olney Elementary
- Overbrook Education Center Annex
- Overbrook ES
- Parkway West
- Patterson, John
- Rhawnhurst
- Roosevelt, T.
- Rowen, William
- Roxborough HS
- Sayre, William
- Sharswood, George
- Sheppard, Issac
- SLA (BFHS)
- South Phila. HS
- Spring Garden
- Spruance, Gilbert
- Sullivan, James
- Tilden, William
- The U School
- Wagner, Gen. Louis
- Waring, Laura
- Washington, Martha
Inadequate cooling in Philadelphia's public schools in the boiling heat of summer has disrupted learning in the past.
Philadelphia Eagles' quarterback Jalen Hurts recently helped tackle the problem by donating air conditioning to seven schools within the School District of Philadelphia.
Temperatures in Philadelphia are forecasted to touch 90 degrees on Tuesday and climb on Wednesday, with added humidity to make temperatures feel even hotter.
The National Weather service has issued an excessive heat watch from Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening.