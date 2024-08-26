Expand / Collapse search

Extreme heat forces early dismissal for over 60 Philadelphia schools

Published  August 26, 2024 1:58pm EDT
School District of Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - More than 60 Philadelphia public schools with ‘inadequate cooling’ will close early on Tuesday and Wednesday due to forecasted extreme heat. 

The School District of Philadelphia said 63 schools will dismiss its students three hours early. The early dismissal comes a day after the district celebrated its first day of school.

The following schools will hold early dismissal on both Tuesday and Wednesday: 

  1. AMY Northwest
  2. Anderson, Marian
  3. Bache-Martin
  4. Blaine, James
  5. Bridesburg Annex
  6. Building 21
  7. Castor Gardens
  8. Catharine, Joseph
  9. Comegys, B.
  10. Comly Watson
  11. Crossan Kennedy
  12. Disston, Hamilton
  13. Dunbar, Paul
  14. Ellwood
  15. Emlen, Eleanor
  16. Fell, D Newlin
  17. Fitzpatrick, A.
  18. Fox Chase
  19. Franklin, Ben HS
  20. Girard, Stephen
  21. Harding, Warren
  22. Henry, Charles
  23. Hill-Freedman
  24. Hopkinson, Francis
  25. Houston, Henry
  26. Howe, Julia
  27. Jenks, Abram
  28. Jenks, John S
  29. Kirkbride, E.
  30. Lamberton
  31. Lingelbach, Anna
  32. Loesche
  33. Ludlow, James
  34. McCloskey, John
  35. McClure, A.
  36. McMichael, M.
  37. Meredith, William
  38. Mitchell, Weir
  39. Moore, J. Hampton
  40. MYA
  41. Nebinger, George
  42. Olney Elementary
  43. Overbrook Education Center Annex
  44. Overbrook ES
  45. Parkway West
  46. Patterson, John
  47. Rhawnhurst
  48. Roosevelt, T.
  49. Rowen, William
  50. Roxborough HS
  51. Sayre, William
  52. Sharswood, George
  53. Sheppard, Issac
  54. SLA (BFHS)
  55. South Phila. HS
  56. Spring Garden
  57. Spruance, Gilbert
  58. Sullivan, James
  59. Tilden, William
  60. The U School
  61. Wagner, Gen. Louis
  62. Waring, Laura
  63. Washington, Martha

Inadequate cooling in Philadelphia's public schools in the boiling heat of summer has disrupted learning in the past. 

Philadelphia Eagles' quarterback Jalen Hurts recently helped tackle the problem by donating air conditioning to seven schools within the School District of Philadelphia.

Temperatures in Philadelphia are forecasted to touch 90 degrees on Tuesday and climb on Wednesday, with added humidity to make temperatures feel even hotter.

The National Weather service has issued an excessive heat watch from Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening.