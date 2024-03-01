Fairmount Park murder victims identified after police say they were shot 'execution style'

Philadelphia police have identified two people they say were shot and killed ‘execution’ style in Fairmount Park.

Police responded to the 3800 block of Mount Pleasant Drive in the part after getting a 911 call late Thursday evening around 11 p.m.

Officers arrived on the scene and were met by paramedics who were attending to a man and woman on the side of the road who had been fatally shot in the head.

Friday afternoon, police identified the victims as Thurston Cooper, 49, and Krystina Chambers, 38. Both victims are Philadelphia residents, according to police.

Cooper and Chambers were pronounced dead at the scene.

Overnight, Chief Inspector Scott Small told FOX 29 three spent shell casings were also found at the scene, just feet from where the victims were found.

Police say the motive in this case is unknown at this time.

A $40,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.