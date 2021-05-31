Families flock to Sesame Place as Pennsylvania lifts capacity restrictions

Sesame Place is opening up to full capacity for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pennsylvania lifted all capacity restrictions for all businesses and indoor and outdoor events.

The Schultz family was one of the first that got to take advantage of Sesame Place's water rides offered in the summertime.

"The advantage is no one is in the lines so we get to jump right in even though we're freezing," said Megan Schultz.

Memorial Day's weather was warmer in comparison to the rest of the holiday weekend. The park had more warmth than in over a year.

Nick Manna, Director of Entertainment for Sesame Place, says he is also excited to start the summer season off.

"We're all feeling back to normal, right, we're so excited that everyone is coming out and experiencing the park, what we remember from our pre-COVID days," he said.

Sesame Place staff have implemented safety measures and identifiers, like having a green check mark on their name card if they got a vaccine. People who are fully vaccinated in Pennsylvania can forgo masks and social distancing in most indoor and outdoor settings, according to the CDC and Pennsylvania health officials.

"We're a little bit hesitant. My husband and I are both fully-vaccinated but with the little ones and everything and being pregnant, [we have] some concerns still trying to socially-distance," said Lauren Goldstein, a park visitor.

After taking a picture, Emily Morales and her daughter, Elizabeth, say that they will remember this as a day that things finally felt normal again.

"It's a lot more people, everything is open so we're still discovering stuff we didn't know they even had," she said. "We're just having a great time."

