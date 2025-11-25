Families seek answers after 3 men killed in Chester County crash following police chase

The Brief Three men died in a crash during a police pursuit in Chester County on Friday morning. Families of the victims are seeking answers about the traffic violations that led to the pursuit. Pennsylvania State Police have not released details of the violations or their pursuit policy.



Families of three men killed in a Chester County crash want answers about the events leading up to the tragedy.

Police pursuit ends in fatal crash

Pennsylvania State Police identified the men as Larry Wilmer, 36, Devon Hargraves, 35, and Gershad Andre, 33.

Police say troopers attempted to stop their vehicle after observing multiple traffic violations, but the car did not stop.

The pursuit ended with a crash that killed all three men.

The families of the victims are left grieving and searching for answers.

Alexis Anthony, who shares four children with Larry Wilmer, expressed her heartbreak and the difficulty of explaining the loss to their children.

"I have four children that every day are asking for their father and I have no answers for them except daddy’s in heaven," said Anthony.

The backstory:

The crash occurred just before 1:30 a.m. on Friday. Troopers from the Avondale station tried to stop the vehicle using lights and sirens in New Garden Township.

The vehicle crashed after failing to stop, resulting in the deaths of the three men inside.

Mikita Jackson, Hargraves' mother, shared the family's frustration and grief, saying, "We’re in the dark pretty much, all of the mothers, and we’re all grieving."

Family members are fundraising for the victims' services and their children.

Alexis Anthony described Wilmer as "the love of my life" and emphasized the profound loss felt by all families involved.

What we don't know:

The specific traffic violations observed by police have not been disclosed.

Additionally, the details of the pursuit policy remain unreleased, though police stated it is consistent across all PSP stations in the state.

The Source:

Information from the Pennsylvania State Police and interviews with family members.