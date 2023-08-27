Families take advantage of N.J. sales tax holiday in time for back-to-school

Back-to-school season is here, and that means back-to-school shopping is in full swing.

In New Jersey, the government is giving parents and teachers a tax break to shop for school supplies for the second straight year.

On Sunday, several families were out taking advantage of the New Jersey sales tax holiday.

"Nowadays, every dime counts," said Isaiah Jimenez. "Gotta take advantage of it when you can."

Some of the more expensive items shoppers can cut the sales tax off are computers under $3000 and sports or recreational gear.

"Sports equipment gets very expensive, so any bit we can save is great," said Amy Corbett.

Some people didn’t even know about the break until looking down at the bottom of their receipt and seeing zero.

12-year-old Ryan Jones worked hard for his back-to-school bag and his uncle was glad his nephew could save a few bucks.

"Because he can have all his books in that bag," said Brian Jones. "He saved up for it, and he got it."

The tax break also includes school art and computer supplies, instructional materials for teachers, and regular school supplies.

If you haven’t taken advantage of the tax-free holiday and filled up your cart yet, don’t worry, you have until September 4th, that’s Labor Day to take advantage of the tax-free holiday.