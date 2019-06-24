Family asks military members to attend funeral of 5-year-old ‘Army man’ who died of cancer

A 5-year-old Arkansas boy who wished to one day become an “Army man” died last Thursday from cancer, and now his family is asking military personnel to attend his funeral on Tuesday in honor of his dream to serve his country.

River “Oakley” Nimmo, 5, died after “an extensive battle” against neuroblastoma, according to his obituary.

“Oakley spent most of this life, fighting to live and did it with a smile on his face. In between hospital stays, Oakley spent his free time driving his power wheels and shooting his toy guns,” the obituary said. “He often talked of being an ‘Army Man,’ as he called it, when he grew up."

A March photo posted on the “Prayers for Oakley Nimmo” Facebook page showed Oakley in uniform with a toy gun and a U.S. Navy SEALs helmet.

“Oakley ALWAYS talks about being an ‘Army Man’ one day so I found this costume on Amazon! It’s a perfect fit, I think,” the post’s description said.

Oakley’s funeral service is set to be held on Tuesday at Cullendale First Baptist Church in Camden, Arkansas at 10 a.m.

“The family requests anyone that is serving or has served in the any branch of the United States Military to attend in uniform in honor of Oakley's dream to serve his country,” the obituary said.

Oakley was a “sweet, brave boy,” who was known by his family and friends to be “feisty, courageous, smart and full of life,” the obituary said.

He is survived by his parents, brother, grandparents, great grandparents and extended family members.

