Family, community gather to mark 4-years since Dulce Maria Alavez disappeared from community park

The Cumberland County community rallied around the family of Dulce Maria Alavez Saturday as they marked the four years since the 5-year-old disappeared from a community park. The community is still hopeful she will be found, but there are not many leads four years later.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children released an artist rendering of what 9-year-old Dulce would look like today.

Noema Alavez is Dulce’s mother, and she said every day has been a struggle without her little girl by her side.

"Every time when she sees me, she gives me a hug and tells me that I’m her Ohana," Alavez said. "That’s what I miss of her."

Family and friends visited Dulce’s tree nearby, where she was last seen.

Dulce's mother allowed her two children to play on a nearby playground while she stayed in her car with an 8-year-old cousin who accompanied them to the park.

A short time later, police say her brother returned to the car without Dulce. Her mother searched the park, thinking Dulce could be hiding, but she could not find her.

"It’s been four years, and I don’t even know how my daughter would look today, but when I saw that picture, I see her eyes. Her eyes are still the same."

In the past year, investigators have traveled out of state to follow up on tips that have recently come in.

The Anti-Predator Project is a Florida-based volunteer organization that started assisting with the search a few months ago.

"We’ve got a little over 160-170 leads," said Trent Steele. "We’re a team of volunteers, so it takes us a minute to sort the leads. We’re still working on it, but to say this is a cold case would be entirely wrong."

In the meantime, Noema is feeling the embrace from the community and hoping to hold Dulce in her arms again.

"These past four years have been really hard for me and my family," Alavez said. "We don’t know nothing about Dulce, and it’s been way too long."

There is a $75,000 reward for information on her whereabouts.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the police. An important note is police want the public to know that if they are a witness in this matter, their immigration status will not in any way be used against them.