Family, friends gather to remember 25-year-old shot and killed in North Philadelphia

An emotional night in a North Philadelphia neighborhood as the family of a young man killed in a double homicide come together to mourn and call for an end to the violence.

"This is ridiculous. He took care of everybody. Yes, he did. He looked out for everybody," mother Jennifer Wilson stated.

Heartbroken Wilson stood in the space her son, Samajh Wilson Thomas was killed. "Whoever did it, y’all need to fess up. Y’all need to come up, because y’all ain’t men."

Philadelphia police say they responded to the 2200 block of North 20th Street December 5th for a call of a person with a gun. When officers arrived, they found two men had been shot.

RELATED:

31-year-old Quintin Jones was rushed to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the hospital.

Police identified the second victim as 25-year-old Samajh.

"It’s getting so tragic out here in these streets. We are losing our young Black men every day," cousin Brian Wilson said. "I fear for my son. Every day, he go out the door and go to school. I’m afraid for him every single day."

Samajh’s friends and family huddled together to remember him Saturday night, with everyone feeling the senseless act of violence is leaving a hole in the community.

"When did our young, Black youth become such cowards? Such punks! When I was coming up, we had a problem, we had to duke it out," Brian added.