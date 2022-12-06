Man shot 20 times in the chest during deadly double shooting in North Philadelphia, police say

article

Two men are dead after more than 20 shots rang out in North Philadelphia Monday night.

Police responded to a person with a gun on the 2200 block of North 20th street around 9:23 p.m. They found two victims, a 31-year-old man identified as Quintin Jones and a man in his mid-20s.

Jones suffered 20 gunshots to the chest, and succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital, according to police.

MORE HEADLINES:

The second victim, who has yet to be identified, was pronounced dead after being shot in the head.

No arrests have been made, and no weapons recovered. The deadly shooting is under investigation.