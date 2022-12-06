Expand / Collapse search

Man shot 20 times in the chest during deadly double shooting in North Philadelphia, police say

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
PHILADELPHIA - Two men are dead after more than 20 shots rang out in North Philadelphia Monday night.

Police responded to a person with a gun on the 2200 block of North 20th street around 9:23 p.m. They found two victims, a 31-year-old man identified as Quintin Jones and a man in his mid-20s.

Jones suffered 20 gunshots to the chest, and succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital, according to police.

The second victim, who has yet to be identified, was pronounced dead after being shot in the head.

No arrests have been made, and no weapons recovered. The deadly shooting is under investigation.