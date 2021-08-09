Family: Man assaulted at Columbus Boulevard restaurant

A man is hospitalized after his family says he was brutally beaten outside of a Columbus Boulevard restaurant.

The incident happened shortly after 2 a.m. at Cavanaugh's River Deck, a beer garden in Philadelphia.

Enrique Vargas Jr. has been hospitalized since the incident and was briefly in a coma, according to his family. He had to have emergency brain surgery, his family says.

All the family has so far to confirm that the incident happened is a viral video and what the doctors have to say about the extent of his injuries.

So far, police are saying they are investigating this incident as an aggravated assault.

At this point, Cavanaugh's River Deck will not be releasing a comment about the incident.

