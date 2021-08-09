Triple shooting under investigation in Center City

Police are investigating a violent triple shooting that happened overnight in Center City.

According to FOX 29's Steve Keeley, over 20 shots were fired at 13th and Lombard Streets.

Three people were injured in the shooting, but due to the nature of the incident more people may have been injured.

Two 19-year-old victims and a 20-year-old victim are all listed in stable condition at the hospital.

The shooting left cars and homes riddled with bullets, but fortunately no one inside those homes were hurt.

