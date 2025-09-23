Family mourns 25-year-old father killed in Burlington County park

The family of Andre Ross, a 25-year-old father, brother, and son, is grieving his tragic death after he was shot at Mill Dam Park in Mount Holly, Burlington County.

The search for his killer continues as loved ones gather to remember him.

What we know:

Police responded to a shooting at Mill Dam Park near Wall and Pine Streets around 5:45 p.m. on Monday.

Andre Ross was identified by his family as the victim who succumbed to his injuries.

What they're saying:

Andre's aunt, Shanika Ross, expressed her sorrow. "I’m still in disbelief, it finally hit me this morning really bad, and I just can’t believe I’m here," said Ross.

"He protected all of us. I’m the oldest, and he’s the second oldest, and I’m just heartbroken," his sister, Latisha Cosom, shared. "I’m still in disbelief. I feel like I really can’t believe it until I actually see his body."

Andre Ross was described by his family as a loving and humble person who had a passion for rap music.

Most importantly, he was a devoted father to his daughter, who was his pride and joy. His family believes that fatherhood matured him and became the center of his world.

What you can do:

The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office is seeking information from the public to aid in the investigation.

If you have any information, photos, or video that may assist with this investigation, please contact the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office at Tips@co.burlington.nj.us or intel@twp.mountholly.nj.us