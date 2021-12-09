Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
from SAT 1:00 PM EST until SUN 1:00 AM EST, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County
3
Wind Advisory
from SAT 4:00 PM EST until SUN 1:00 AM EST, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Upper Bucks County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Somerset County, Warren County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 10:00 AM EST until SUN 1:00 AM EST, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County

Family of 3 robbed, carjacked in South Philadelphia, police say

Published 
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Family of 3 robbed, carjacked in South Philadelphia, police say

One of the suspects pointed a handgun at a 54-year-old father and demanded his keys and cell phone, police said. The suspects also stole a purse from the man's wife and a cell phone from his adult son, according to police.

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are searching for two suspects who they say robbed and carjacked a family of three at gunpoint last month in South Philadelphia. 

Investigators say the two men approached a family as they were getting out of their car on the 2200 block of South 20th Street in the early morning hours of Nov. 20. 

One of the suspects pointed a handgun at a 54-year-old father and demanded his keys and cell phone, police said. The suspects also stole a purse from the man's wife and a cell phone from his adult son, according to police. 

MORE PHILADELPHIA HEADLINES:

The suspects fled in the family's vehicle and were last seen heading west on Jackson Street, police said. 

Nearly two weeks after the gunpoint robbery and carjacking, authorities released surveillance video of the suspects. Police say both men are estimated to be around 5-foot-8 and were wearing dark clothes at the time of the robbery. 

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter