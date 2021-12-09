Family of 3 robbed, carjacked in South Philadelphia, police say

Authorities are searching for two suspects who they say robbed and carjacked a family of three at gunpoint last month in South Philadelphia.

Investigators say the two men approached a family as they were getting out of their car on the 2200 block of South 20th Street in the early morning hours of Nov. 20.

One of the suspects pointed a handgun at a 54-year-old father and demanded his keys and cell phone, police said. The suspects also stole a purse from the man's wife and a cell phone from his adult son, according to police.

The suspects fled in the family's vehicle and were last seen heading west on Jackson Street, police said.

Nearly two weeks after the gunpoint robbery and carjacking, authorities released surveillance video of the suspects. Police say both men are estimated to be around 5-foot-8 and were wearing dark clothes at the time of the robbery.

