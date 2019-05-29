Family pleads for hit-and-run driver to come forward

A family is pleading for a hit-and-run driver to come forward after their son was struck in Olney

For the father and mother of 26-year-old Donzel Taylor these are rough times. Their son is fighting his way back from severe injuries at Einstein Medical Center after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver at 5th and Rockland Sunday morning.

The Taylors’ son is suffering from multiple injuries and has undergone surgery.

"His pelvis is broken in three different places. Both his knee caps are broken, fibula, tibia, both of his legs," his father, Abhijat Taylor. said.

Police believe the striking vehicle is a red colored minivan that should have damage to the front end and the hood.

Donzel is finishing college and has been working with children with autism. Donzel has already undergone surgery to repair his pelvis, but it will be a long road back. His parents say his condition has been improving and friends and family are praying for a full recovery.