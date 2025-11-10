Family speaks out after woman using crosswalk killed by hit-and-run driver in Hunting Park

The Brief Sharmain Serrano, 39, was killed in a hit-and-run in Hunting Park. Philadelphia police are seeking help to identify the driver of a grey sedan. Serrano's family urges witnesses to come forward with any information or video.



A Hunting Park family is pleading for the public's help after 39-year-old Sharmain Serrano was killed in a hit-and-run.

Family's plea for justice

Philadelphia police say Serrano was struck by a grey sedan while crossing C Street at Ruscomb Street just before midnight.

The vehicle continued south on C Street without stopping. Serrano was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Serrano's mother, Peggy Negron, expressed her heartbreak, urging the driver to come forward, especially for Seranno’s two daughters.

"They have to finish growing up without her, you know what I mean? Can you live with your conscience that you hit their mom and left her out there like a dog in the street in the rain and the dark?" said Negron.

Surveillance video details

Surveillance video obtained by FOX 29 shows Serrano moments before the crash, walking down C Street in the middle of the road, possibly removing a jacket, before closing in on the intersection.

"What happens seconds after? I find her hair, and her clothing, in the street, run over by cars, all wet, you know what I’m saying? Somebody’s gotta speak up, if you’re scared, I understand that, but it could’ve just been like an accident why couldn’t you stop, check on her?" says Negron.

Community reaction

Neighbors and friends are devastated by the loss. Mike Watts, a resident of Hunting Park, said, "Everybody loved her, she’s gonna be missed."

Spencer Norman, a friend of Serrano, added, "With her, I hope they find the person that did this to her because it’s real bad."

Serrano's sister, Tiffaney Flynn, emphasized the family's love for her, stating, "At the end of the day you know she had a family and we care, we love her, regardless of what her circumstances was she was loved."

What's next:

Police have not yet identified the driver or the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run.

They are asking anyone with information or video footage to contact the Crash Investigation Division.

Tips can be sent anonymously by calling 215-686-TIPS.