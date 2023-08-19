Fans celebrate as Media Little League wins, moves on to next game

article

The pride of Delaware County lives to play another day!

Fans are celebrating as Media Little League keeps its Little League World Series dreams alive with a win Saturday afternoon in Williamsport.

Plenty of people turned out at the Iron Hill Brewery, in Media, to cheer on the team as they took on a team from Maine in the Elimination round.

The game was tied at three-three, at one point, but Media Little League was able to score two more runs for a five to three victory.

Media Little League will continue to compete in the Elimination bracket until they either win it all or get knocked out. Thei next game is Sunday at 11 a.m.