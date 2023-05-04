Fate of Cherry Hill farm uncertain as board nears vote on proposed senior-living complex

Cherry Hill’s Zoning Board is expected to decide Thursday night if the Holly Ravine Farm in town should become a massive senior-living complex, a proposal which has sparked controversy.

In the hustle and bustle of the busy South Jersey community, the 26-acre farm is an oasis; a patch of land from a time decades ago when Cherry Hill was agricultural. Now, there’s fear the farm will be lost if a proposed 175-unit senior complex is built.

Eric Ascalon - a lawyer and longtime Cherry Hill resident - opposes the plan, and said that developing the land would mean "putting the nail in the coffin of a rich part of Cherry Hill’s history." A Texas company is behind the proposal that also includes a 200-space parking lot.

The town’s Zoning Board will vote Thursday night on so-called "variances" to allow for the construction on the land presently approved for detached, single family homes. The proposal has sparked controversy, largely played out on social media, with some in strong opposition and others supporting the long-time owners, the Gilmore family, to do as they please with their farm.

Fox 29 was unable to speak with members of the Gilmore family. In a Facebook post from the daughter of the 83-year-old owner, the owner wrote, "…attempts at preservation failed…" and argues, "…this current plan will provide the best outcome for the area residents as well as our family…"

Ascalon wants Cherry Hill to reject the plan and for local and country government to aggressively step in with a reasonable market value offer to the family and preserve the farm forever.

Thursday night's zoning board meeting will play out live on Zoom at 6 p.m., and is available to stream on the Cherry Hill township website.