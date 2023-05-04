Officials: Mother charged after 3-year-old son injured in South Philadelphia shooting

A 23-year-old Point Breeze woman has been charged in connection with a shooting in which her 3-year-old son was injured.

According to officials, 23-year-old Laylaah Muhammad is charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Criminal Conspiracy, Tampering with Evidence and other related charges.

The incident happened April 30th, just after 5 p.m., on the 1500 block of South Taney Street.

(Philadelphia Police Department)

Initially, Muhammad told investigators she and her son were walking down South Taney Street when she heard two or three gunshots nearby. She looked at her son and saw he was shot in the cheek.

A Good Samaritan raced the two to nearby Philadelphia Fire Department Engine 47 at Grays Ferry Avenue and 31st Street. First responders immediately jumped in to stabilize him and rushed him to CHOP.

In the ensuing investigation, officials determined the shooting took place inside a home on South Taney, not outside on the street.

Muhammad was arrested and charged on May 3. Investigators are continuing to work to determine how the child was injured.