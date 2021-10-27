Father and son rescued by Good Samaritans after West Philly car crash, want to thank them

An incredible story about a father and son, rescued from a ride share vehicle, in West Philadelphia. The Lyft they were riding in got into a head-on crash as they were headed home. Thankfully, the two of them are okay, thanks to the help of Good Samaritans. The dad hopes to find the community members who rescued them.

The day began with celebration. Five-year-old Samir Tillman did his best professional soccer imitation when he scored a goal at his soccer practice.

Dad Demetrius Tillman couldn’t be more proud of his son. After practice, the father-son duo headed home in a Lyft and that’s when the day turned from celebration to danger in an instant.

"We were on 61st and Girard and, out of nowhere, a car hit us head on," Demetrius said.

In a matter of seconds, Tillman and his son were trapped inside a smoking car, unable to get out. And, in the moments after the crash, Tillman found hope in humanity when, not only did strangers come to the aid of him and his son, but also the Lyft driver.

"I never got a chance to get their name, because I was out of it. We were out of it. I just wanted to say, ‘Thank you,’ to the people. There’s still good people out there," Demetrius explained.

In a short video he took after being rescued, strangers are seen comforting his son, Samir, something that touched Demetrius’ heart beyond comprehension.

"Every day you day you wake up, sometimes you got to pinch yourself that you’re awake, because it seems like constant drama; constant stupidity, people just being mean to each other every day. It’s good to know there’s some people out there that actually do care about people," Demetrius commented.

Tillman says he’s coming out of a scary situation with optimism that goodness is still out there.

Demetrius added, "Thank you to those people at the scene. Thank you to them. I want to tell people, be yourselves. Treat people how you want to be treated. Talk to people how you want to be treated. Together, we are stronger."

