Father finally heads home after five month battle with COVID-19

Rodney Wescott is finally heading home and reuniting with his family after he came down with COVID-19 shortly before Thanksgiving 2020.

"I can't believe we're here after five plus months," his daughter told FOX 29's Steve Keeley as Rodney marched out of the healthcare center.

Rodney attributes his health and recovery to his family and the hospital workers as well.

At one point, Rodney was so ill doctors warned his family that he might not make it.

"One thing this journey has taught me to appreciate everything," Rodney told a crowd. "All the little things. The air, the tree, the grass. I ain't seen any of this for five months."

Rodney also explained that his harrowing experience with COVID-19 gave him a different perspective and he considered himself lucky.

Rodney's wife and daughter also battled COVID-19, but like him they also made full recoveries.

