Father killed in Philly mass shooting was days away from walking daughter down aisle at wedding

A Philadelphia father shot and killed during last week's mass shooting in Kingsessing was just days away from walking his daughter down the aisle at her wedding, family members said Tuesday.

A balloon release was held on South 56th Street in honor of 59-year-old Ralph Moralis Jr., he was one of five people killed when police say a gunman opened fire at random on July 3rd.

"I had to walk down the aisle without my Dad, and it’s just pointless and senseless violence that I had to go through that," said Taneisha Moralis.

In addition to being a loving father, Moralis Jr. was remembered as a brother, son and friend to many. One person even described him to FOX 29's Shaynah Ferreira as "the life of the party."

"I pray that the community can come together and figure something with the gun violence and helping your loved ones that do have mental problems or any behavioral problems," __ said.

Kimbrady Carriker, 40, has since been charged in the deadly rampage after police who responded to calls of gunshots caught up with him in an alleyway where he surrendered.

Investigators allege Carriker began a murderous rampage near the intersection of South 56th Street and Chestnut Avenue and continued onto nearby streets, killing four and injuring two children.

Investigators later reported that Carriker allegedly shot his first victim, 31-year-old Joseph Wamah Jr., through the front door of his home during the early morning hours of July 2.

PHILADELPHIA MASS SHOOTING

Authorities did not find Wamah's body until after the carnage on July 3 because a dispatch error that night sent officers to the wrong location when they responded to reports of shots fired.

The error has caused many to question if police could have prevented further bloodshed had they been dispatched to the proper address.

"I caution individuals to go down that rabbit hole. We can coulda, shoulda, woulda all day ... That doesn’t make anyone feel better," Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said. "It’s tragic, it’s unfortunate. We don’t like the fact that we are adding to the atrocities that occurred," she added.