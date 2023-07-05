Philadelphia mass shooting: Victim's families attend prayer vigil at Kingsessing church

As investigators work to determine what caused a lone gunman to go on a shooting rampage for several blocks in Philadelphia, loved ones of the victims gathered for a citywide prayer service.

"Our community is suffering from trauma from senseless gun violence that we’re seeing day in and day out," said Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson at the Salt and Light Church in Kingsessing.

Police say on Monday night 40-year-old Kimbrady Carriker was wearing a ballistic vest and armed with an AR-style rifle and a handgun when he shot and killed five people and wounded five others.

The murderous rampage began near the intersection of 56th Street and Chester Avenue and continued onto neighboring streets just blocks away from where Wednesday's prayer vigil was held.

Lashyd Merritt and Ralph Moralis were among five shot and killed in a mass shooting in Philadelphia.

Lashyd Merritt, 20, was among the victims gunned down during the seemingly random spray of gunfire. His mother attended the prayer service and called her son "one of the good one."

"I'm made, but what's keeping me up is my son's smile and the things he'd say to me when he was alive," Marie Merritt said.

Carriker, who surrendered to officers in an alley, appeared in a Philadelphia court on Wednesday morning where he was charged with 10 sets of charges for 10 victims killed or wounded.

While no bail was set for the five murder charges, bail was set at $1.5M for each wounded victim and those hurt by shattered glass. Carriker's next court date is set for July 24.

RELATED COVERAGE

Housemates who lived with Carriker reportedly told the DA's office that it was normal for him to keep guns in the house and wear the ballistic vest, however he was becoming "more and more agitated as the days were passing."

"I just hope my family could get through it and I wish that this guy gets what he deserves and stays where he's at," Marie Merritt said.

Police have since identified the five victims who lost their lives as Daujan Brown, 15, Lashyd Merritt, 20, Dymir Stanton, 29, Joseph Wamah Jr., 31, and Ralph Moralis, 59.