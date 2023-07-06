Teen survivor of Philadelphia mass shooting escaped gunman by rolling under car after being shot

The father of a teenage survivor of Monday's mass shooting in Philadelphia said his son saved his own life by rolling under a parked car when the gunman stood over him after was shot in the legs.

Rafiq Fitzgerald's said his 13-year-old son was grabbing snacks from a Kingsessing store when he became a casualty of a mass shooting the killed five and wounded several others.

"The guy turned the corner and shot my son first, twice in the legs and proceeded to stand over him," Fitzgerald said. His son and a 2-year-old are the only people to survive their gunshot wounds.

The murderous rampage began near the intersection of 56th Street and Chester Avenue, and continued onto nearby streets where police caught up with the gunman and took him into custody.

PHILADELPHIA MASS SHOOTING

Kimbrady Carriker, 40, has since been charged with 10 sets of charges for 10 victims killed or wounded. He appeared in a Philadelphia court on Wednesday and is due back at the end of the month.

Investigators say Carriker was wearing a ballistic vest and armed with an AR-style rifle and a handgun with more ammunition. He also has a police scanner on him when he was taken into custody.

Fitzgerald said his son's best friend, 15-year-old Daujan Brown, was the youngest victim of the deadly mass shooting and died right in front of him.

"I just imagine what they're going through, my heart and condolences go out to them, and I just can't imagine, I wish there was something I could do," Fitzgerald said.

He's grateful his son's life was spared, but that provides little solace when Fitzgerald reflects on something that should have never happened to his boy.

"I wish it was me, I would have took them shots for my son," Fitzgerald said.