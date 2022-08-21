Father, teen son injured after double shooting inside Tacony home, police say

A Philadelphia home became the scene of a crime after a man and his young son were both shot early Sunday morning.

Police say the 43-year-old and his 16-year-old son were struck by gunfire inside a house on the 7200 block of Glenloch Street around 3:30 a.m.

The father suffered a gunshot wound to the back, while the boy was reportedly shot in the lower back. Both were transported to local hospitals in stable condition.

No motive, or possible shooter is known at this time. However, a weapon was recovered inside the home.