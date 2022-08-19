School District of Philadelphia workers to hold strike vote amid contract negotiations, safety concerns

article

Service employees within the School District of Philadelphia will vote Saturday on whether they will go on strike as union leaders say their safety demands have not been met by district officials.

Workers represented by the Service Employees International Union Local 32BJ are slated to hold the vote on Saturday, Aug. 20 at 1:30 p.m.

The workers involved include bus drivers, mechanics, attendants, building cleaners, engineers, and trades workers.

MORE HEADLINES:

Union officials say an estimated 2,000 school district employees are represented under the expiring contract.

The current contract for those employees expires on Aug. 31. Union officials said in a news release Friday that negotiations on a new contract have stalled over "fair pay and and standardized training programs that workers need to safely do their jobs and keep school students, teachers, and staff safe."