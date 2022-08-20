6 injured, person ejected after car racing on Broad Street crashes into SUV, police say

Chaotic scenes unfolded on Broad Street after a two-car race turned tragic Saturday morning.

Police say two cars were racing down Broad Street around 3 a.m. when one car collided with an SUV.

Six people were injured, with one person being ejected from a vehicle, according to police. They were all transported to Temple University Hospital, however, their conditions are unknown at this time.

Debris from the crash could be seen along the street, as at least one car with significant damage was towed from the scene.

It is unclear how many passengers were in each vehicle, and how many of those passengers were injured in the crash.