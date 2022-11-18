FBI: 3 men sought in connection with serial armed robberies of various Philadelphia Rite Aid stores

article

Three suspects are being sought by the FBI in connection with a string of armed robberies at Rite Aid pharmacies.

The three reportedly began in September, robbing a Rite Aid on the 6700 block of North 5th Street, in Philadelphia’s East Oak Lane neighborhood.

They’ve hit Rite Aids in Hunting Park, Olney and Rhawnhurst, and, officials noted, the trio struck two of the stores more than once.

According to authorities, the men enter the store, with one indicating they have a weapon and demand money, while making threats. Sometimes, one of the men will go behind the counter to push an employee along with retrieving cash.

Officials say no employees have been harmed.

The men are all in their 20s. Two are 5’10" and the third is 5’11".

Anyone with information pertaining to the men or the robberies are urged to contact the FBI Philadelphia Violent Crimes Task Force at 215-418-4000. Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.