FBI: 7 wanted in connection to arson incidents during unrest in Philadelphia last summer

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Friday released images of seven people wanted in connection to arson incidents committed during the widespread unrest in Philadelphia last summer in the wake of the police custody death of George Floyd.

Federal agents extended an award of up to $10,000 for anyone who provides information leading to the identification and arrest of the pictured individuals.

The FBI's Philadelphia Field Office said the wanted suspects are believed to have been involved in arson incidents across Philadelphia on Saturday, May 30.

Federal prosecutors on Thursday charged two men, including a 26-year-old from Philadelphia, with breaking into a Pennsylvania State Police SUV during last summer's riots and using road flares to set the truck on fire.

Lester Fulton Smith and Ayoub Tabri were charged with two counts of arson and one count of obstruction of law enforcement for the incident that occurred at the on-ramp for I-676 near Broad and Vine Streets, according to U.S. Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams.

Anyone with information on any of the seven people being sought by the FBI is encouraged to contact federal agents at 215-418-4000 or submit tips at tips.fbi.gov.

