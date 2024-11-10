FBI arrests SEPTA police officer in connection with child sexual exploitation investigation: sources
PHILADELPHIA - The FBI has arrested a SEPTA police officer in connection with a child sexual exploitation investigation.
A SEPTA spokesperson tells FOX 29’s Steve Keeley the 17-year veteran of the SEPTA Police Department was taken into federal custody Wednesday and charged.
SEPTA says the individual was immediately placed on leave, pending termination.
In a statement, SEPTA says, in part:
"SEPTA is fully cooperating with the FBI on their investigation. The allegations are disturbing and we are treating this matter with the utmost seriousness and urgency."