FBI warning parents of violent 'online networks' targeting minors for exploitation

The Brief The FBI Philadelphia is warning parents about an increase in violent online networks which try to connect with minors. The criminals use the relationship to get their victims to participate in disturbing behavior.



The FBI Philadelphia is warning parents about an increase of violent "online networks," which involves criminals often targeting minors through social media and other applications, to eventually exploit them.

What we know:

Groups like "764," according to investigators, try to connect with their victim through a chat component online, and often start by "love-bombing" their victim and building trust.

Eventually, criminals use that relationship to get their victims to participate in disturbing behavior, including animal cruelty and harming themselves and/or others on video, according to the FBI.

Investigators say victims are typically between 10 and 17-years-old, but they have seen victims as young as nine-years-old. They believe the criminals’ goal is simply to cause fear and chaos.

What they're saying:

"Over the last few years, I’ve seen it increase. I’ve seen it, unfortunately, get more mature, and the one common denominator is the parents aren’t aware of what’s going on in their own home," says Special Agent Torres with FBI Philadelphia. "This is not happening at school, this is not happening at day care. This is not happening in the street, this is happening at home, in the bedroom, in the living room, when kids are watching TV."

Special Agent Torres says there have been victims impacted in every major city in Pennsylvania, and almost every FBI Field Office across the country is seeing the crimes.

He says they are increasing awareness with local schools and law enforcement, so officers are aware of the increase in these crimes when responding to mental health calls.

What you can do:

If you or someone you know believes they are the victim of a crime using these tactics, the FBI asks that you retain all information regarding the incident (e.g., usernames, email addresses, websites or names of platforms used for communication, photos, videos, etc.) and immediately report it to:

FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov

FBI Field Office ( www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices or 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324))

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children ( www.cybertipline.org or 1-800-THE LOST

Local law enforcement and/or school resource officers

More information can be found on the FBI website, here.