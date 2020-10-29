Federal indictments announced in Philadelphia police vehicle arsons amid riots back in May

Federal authorities have announced indictments against three people stemming from a number of police vehicle arsons during civil unrest back in May.

Anthony David Smith, Khalif Miller, and Carlos Matchett are facing a number of charges including arson of property belonging to an agency receiving federal funding, arson affecting interstate commerce, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, and aiding and abetting.

According to court documents, the three men are accused of setting fire to a Philadelphia police patrol car back on May 30, as violent demonstrations unfolded in the city following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The court documents do not explain what role each of the men may have played in the incident, or how they were identified as suspects.

Smith has been identified by the Workers World Party, as a high school teacher, community leader and organizer with Philly REAL (Racial, Economic and Legal) Justice.

A Philadelphia police SUV burns amid unrest back in May.

They say Smith has been a 'prominent organizer' of the Black Lives Matter Movement since 2015 and has led countless marches in that time.

U.S Attorney William McSwain is expected to officially announce the charges Thursday afternoon alongside representatives from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms & Explosives, and Homeland Security Investigations.

Earlier this year, the federal officials also charged Lore-Elisabeth Blumenthal, 30, with setting fire to a police cruiser and SUV on May 30, destroying both vehicles.

The charges come as Philadelphia has again experienced violent unrest following the deadly police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr.

Wallace, 27, was shot and killed after police say officers responded to his home for a report of a person with a weapon and were immediately confronted by Wallace who was armed with a knife. After failing to comply with commands to drop the knife, police say both officers opened fire, killing Wallace.

In the unrest that has followed, dozens of police officers have been injured and more than 170 arrests have been made. Several more police vehicles have also been set on fire.

