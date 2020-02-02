Feds: Helicopter had 'in-flight break-up' before crash near Harrisburg

article

Federal investigators say a helicopter appeared to be not working property and then broke up in mid-air before crashing in Pennsylvania last month, killing both men aboard.

The National Transportation Safety Board said Friday in a preliminary accident report that the Robinson R66 heading from Baltimore to Buffalo, New York "experienced an in-flight break-up" on Jan. 9 near Mechanicsburg.

Pilot Mark D. Croce and passenger Michael Capriotto, residents of the Buffalo suburb of Orchard Park, were killed.

One witness reported that the helicopter was "struggling to fly" and she heard a high-pitched noise "as if the rotor was having difficulty turning,"