Female crossing guard brutally attacked by 3 women on North Philadelphia street: police

An argument between four women took a violent turn that left a Philadelphia crossing guard hospitalized with several injuries.

The 29-year-old victim was working on the 2800 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue when the incident unfolded on November 30, 2023.

Police say the three female suspects knocked the woman to the ground, punching and stomping on her several times.

She suffered swelling to her nose and hands, and bruising to her head and face.

Police have yet to say what caused the argument, or if the victim and suspects knew each other.

All three suspects are being sought, and police are asking anyone with information to contact them.