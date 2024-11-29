Fiery Thanksgiving night crash on Commodore Barry Bridge leaves several hurt

Authorities say several people were badly hurt in a fiery crash Thanksgiving night on the Commodore Barry Bridge.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. on the bridge that spans the Delaware River, connecting Gloucester County to Delaware County.

It's unclear at this time exactly how the crash happened and how many people were involved.

The crash caused the bridge to close in both directions before officials slowly began to open lanes overnight.

Authorities have not shared conditions of the victims involved.