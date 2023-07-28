Police search for man they say was upskirting women inside Suburban Square Trader Joe's

Police in Montgomery County are searching for a man accused of targeting unsuspecting female shoppers at an area grocery store. Police say the man took upskirt photos of women and he is still out there.

"I am terribly shocked that something like that would occur at Trader Joe’s, in the square," said Trish O’Connor. She’s concerned about what Lower Merion Police say a man is wanted for. They say he took inappropriate pictures of women inside a Trader Joe’s in Suburban Square.

"If he’s doing this what’s he going to do next? Is this a progression? That’s what concerns me," said O’Connor.

Police say the upskirting incident happened Friday afternoon on July 21st inside the store. They say a customer reported catching the man in the act.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES:

"They saw a man walk in walk around the aisles and bend down and place his phone down near the bottom of their skirt and he appeared to be taking photos," said Detective Sergeant Michael Kennan, with Lower Merion Police.

Investigators say that customer then took photos of the suspect. Police were also able to get more pictures from store security cameras. They say the woman also told them the man was walking around the store doing the same thing to other women who were shopping and unaware.

"Then he walked out without making any purchases," said Detective Sergeant Keenan.

Michael Kaplan was leaving Trader Joe’s with his girlfriend Friday evening when he learned what happened. He says it doesn't surprise him.

"Unfortunately, a lot of people out there do things that are messed up. And it does concern me because it’s people’s safety and I hope he’s caught and get in trouble," said Kaplan.

Police want to hear from anyone who has seen the suspect or knows him. They also remind shoppers to be aware of who is passing by in store aisles. It could help prevent upskirting or some other crime, like someone trying to steal a wallet or purse.

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation is urged to contact Detective Jim Black at 610-645-6231 or Detective Sergeant Michael Keenan at 610-645-6228.