Jury convicts Atlantic City man in death of boy, 10, fatally shot at high school football game

Published 
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

Alvin Wyatt, 35, was convicted in the murder of a 10-year-old he was found guilty of shooting at a high school football game. 

PHILADELPHIA - A New Jersey man has been convicted in the fatal shooting of a child at a high school football game. 

According to authorities, a New Jersey jury found 35-year-old Alvin Wyatt guilty in the murder of 10-year-old Micah Tennant, who was shot at a Pleasantville High School football game. 

Officials say Wyatt fired a gun eight times into the bleachers of the crowded football game in November 2019. One of the bullets struck the 10-year-old boy in the neck as he was watching the game with his mother and sister. 

Prosecutors say the boy underwent multiple surgeries but did not survive and died several days after the shooting. 

Police say a 31-year-old was also shot several times, resulting in permanent confinement to a wheelchair and a then 15-year-old was shot in the arm. 

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Authorities say Wyatt was taken into custody at the game after attempting to flee. 

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, Pleasantville Police Department, Atlantic City Police Department, Absecon Police Department and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms are investigating. 

Wyatt is set to be convicted in September. 