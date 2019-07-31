Fire breaks out at Houston-area Exxon Mobil refinery

article

An explosion and fire have been reported at the Exxon facility in Baytown, located about 30 miles east of Houston.

The fire is seen going straight up in the air, and can be seen for miles. They contain polypropylene material. No word on what caused them.

ExxonMobil's fire teams are working to extinguish the fire. The company is also conducting personnel accounting.

In a statement, ExxonMobil said their "first priority remains the safety of people, including [their] employees, contractors and the surrounding community."

Shelter-in-place means to stay indoors, keep doors and windows closed, and turn off the air conditioning.

Exxon is conducting continuous air monitoring and will advise when the danger has passed.

Harris County Office of Emergency Management says it is also monitoring the situation.