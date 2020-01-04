Fire breaks out in Mayfair home and ruled arson; mother, 2 babies safe

article

A mother and her two babies are safe after a fire in their home Saturday.

Officials say the woman was at home with her six-month-old twins in the Mayfair section when smoke began to fill the residence on the 3000 block of Wellington Street Saturday evening, about 5.

Crews were called to the location, as was the Fire Marshall.

A fire in a dog bed in the basement was ruled arson by the Fire Marshall.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident. Anyone with information regarding the matter is urged to contact police.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

