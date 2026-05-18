Pastor speaks out after fire destroys historic Mother African Union Church

The Brief A fire destroyed the historic Mother African Union Church in Wilmington early Sunday morning. No lives were lost, but the building suffered catastrophic damage, according to officials. Investigators are still working to determine how the fire started.



The historic Mother African Union Church in Wilmington was destroyed by a fire early Sunday morning, just hours before weekend worship services, according to officials. The church, which is the first incorporated African American church in the country, suffered catastrophic damage but remains standing, and no civilian lives were lost.

Fire breaks out at historic Wilmington church

What we know:

The fire started just after 3:00 a.m. Sunday at the Mother African Union Church on North Franklin Street, according to investigators.

Officials say flames shot at least 30 feet in the air and the building was fully engulfed when first responders arrived.

More than 100 firefighters battled the fire, and nearby residents were evacuated as a precaution. By Monday, residents were back in their homes and the community expressed gratitude that no lives were lost.

Rev. Dr. Lawrence Livingston, longtime former pastor of the church, said, "When you come and look at this building, you’re looking at something that represents a sense of community. It represents history. This represents history going all the way back to 1813 in this country."

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The congregation and community respond

Why you should care:

The Mother African Union Church has been a part of Wilmington for 213 years and is recognized as the first incorporated African American church in the country.

The fire has drawn support from interfaith communities and neighbors, who are rallying around the congregation.

Dr. Ron Whitaker, senior pastor of the church, said, "While the damage to the building is catastrophic, we are profoundly grateful that no civilian lives were lost."

Whitaker also said, "The flames may have touched the building but they didn’t consume our faith. They didn’t destroy our mission and they didn’t erase our history."

Student Minister Robert Muhammad, a Louis Farrakhan representative, said, "We’re here today to offer anything that we can do in support of our brothers and sisters in the cause of truth."

Janis McElrath, a neighbor and church member, said, "We’ve been around since 1813… and it’s not the end…God has more for us to do. We believe that this moment will not be the end of our story. It has become part of our testimony. Scripture reminds us that weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning."

What's next:

Chief John Looney, Wilmington fire chief, said, "We are in the early stages of a fire investigation. We are the lead and we have assistance from the Delaware State Fire Marshal Office." The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The church structure is still standing, which some members see as a glimmer of hope for the future.

A GoFundMe was created to help support the aftermath of the fire.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet determined how the fire started or the full extent of the damage to the church’s historic structure.