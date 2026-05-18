Philadelphia extreme heat: city tests cool pavement, offers free trees

The Brief Neighborhoods in Philadelphia experience extreme heat differently, with some areas much hotter than others. Urban heat islands can make certain blocks up to 15 degrees hotter, according to city officials. The city is testing cool pavement technology and offering free trees to help lower temperatures.



Some neighborhoods in Philadelphia are feeling the heat more than others, as urban heat islands drive up temperatures well above the city average, according to city officials.

How urban heat islands make some blocks hotter

What we know:

Urban heat islands form when concrete, blacktop and buildings absorb and trap heat, making some neighborhoods significantly hotter than others, according to city officials.

Jesse Saunders, who lives in Kensington, said, "It’s basically become desolate like people can’t hang out here when you are in an area with trees people are playing games on the street."

James Garrow, Deputy Commissioner for the Philadelphia Department of Health, said, "It makes the air hotter than it would be if you were at a more green space more outdoors. You can see this if you are walking through Fairmount Park, if you are going through Rittenhouse, anywhere there is more green tends to be a bit cooler."

Ground temperatures measured by FOX 29’s Chris O’Connell showed hot pavement in Rittenhouse Square at 106 degrees, while shaded areas nearby were more than 20 degrees cooler.

In West Philadelphia, pavement temperatures reached 113 degrees, and in Grey’s Ferry, a block with just a single tree hit 128 degrees. Later in the afternoon, Center City bricks measured 132 degrees.

Some residents are taking steps to stay cool.

"Sunscreen stay cool. Stay as cool as I can," said Josh Merriman of Grey’s Ferry. Kim Zuleba of Rittenhouse Square said, "How does Stella like the heat? This is not her favorite season. She’s going to be hibernating soon."

The city’s response to extreme heat

The city is working to address the effects of urban heat islands. Two streets in Hunting Park have been coated with a special lighter sealant as part of a cool pavement program to help lower air temperatures.

The city also offers free yard trees to residents twice a year to help cool and beautify neighborhoods.

Garrow said, "If you can’t make it to a park or somewhere that has that green think ahead to next year trees will grow for the rest of your life the best time to plant a tree is today."

The heat advisory for the Philadelphia region ends on Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. Summer officially begins on June 21.

Some neighborhoods with more trees and green space, like Fairmount Park and Rittenhouse Square, tend to be cooler, according to city officials.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how much the cool pavement program or the tree giveaways have reduced temperatures in the affected neighborhoods. There is no information on whether additional neighborhoods will be included in future heat relief efforts.