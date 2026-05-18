Home intruder shot and killed in Rhawnhurst, Philadelphia overnight; Victims speak out after

The Brief A man broke into a home in Philadelphia’s Rhawnhurst neighborhood overnight and was shot and killed, according to police. The victims say they were attacked while inside their home and were helped by a neighbor. Police say the intruder died at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.



Police say a man who broke into a home in the Rhawnhurst section overnight was shot and killed after attacking the residents inside.

Victims describe terrifying overnight break-in

What we know:

Evelyn Leiva said she was asleep around 1:00 a.m. when she heard a loud noise outside, thinking it was her cats, but it turned out to be an intruder with a metal pipe.

Leiva said, "When coming out from my room one guy inside I don’t know this guy - very scared he’s coming to me like crazy… Start pushing me… I have something on my hands…"

Her teenage daughter, Valentina, said, "I woke up to my mom screaming but I thought I was dreaming so I didn’t immediately wake up but then I open my eyes and I see her pushing him out of the room…"

Leiva said she screamed for help, "Help me! Help me! People call the police…this guy crazy!"

The victims’ downstairs neighbor heard their screams and ran up to help, according to the victims. They retreated to his home until police arrived.

Valentina said, "We were sitting in Dan’s living room we were shaking and crying and we were in so much shock."

Police say the intruder was shot in the chest during the struggle and later died at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

The victims showed where a bullet likely pierced through the bedroom door, though Leiva said she did not hear any gunshots.

Leiva said, "Thank God Dan was here… And helped me I know, I know he was there - Baruch ashen… cause - God helped me otherwise — I don’t know what would’ve happened."

What we don't know:

Police have not said who fired the shot that killed the intruder or released the man’s identity.